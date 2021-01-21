Biden to leave Christopher Wray as FBI Director

Ray took over the agency after the resignation of James Comey.

President Joe Biden intends to leave Christopher Wray as director of the FBI, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a White House source.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked on Wednesday if President Biden trusted Wray, said she had not spoken to the president on the subject.

Recall that Ray was appointed to the post of head of the FBI by President Donald Trump in 2017-after the resignation of James Comey, who previously headed the agency.

Trump dismissed Comey in the midst of an ongoing FBI investigation into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia to help Trump win the presidential election.