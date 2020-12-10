Biden to appoint Susan Rice as domestic policy adviser

Elected US President Joe Biden will appoint Susan Rice, who previously served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, as an adviser on domestic policy, Politico reports, citing its own sources.

Rice, who was also previously the US special representative to the UN, was considered a possible candidate for the post of US Secretary of state. Before that, for the post of possible Vice President Biden.

The position of domestic policy adviser does not require Senate approval. As the newspaper notes, Biden’s team tried to find a suitable position for Rice, but the choice of domestic policy direction is unusual, given Rice’s vast experience in international politics.

Biden’s transition staff has not yet officially announced rice’s nomination.