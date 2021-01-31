Biden to announce new US foreign policy on February 1

US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on February 1, in which he will announce the updated priorities of the country’s foreign policy. This is reported by NBC News, citing a source in the White House administration.

According to him, Biden can present his first politically important address since the inauguration during a visit to the State Department. He is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Democrat is expected to outline his vision for a foreign policy focused on “restoring the US place in the world.”

After that, the American leader can sign several decrees in the field of foreign policy. In particular, we can talk about a document on creating a working group dealing with the reunification of families of migrants who were separated during the Trump presidency, according to the source of NBC News.