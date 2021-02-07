Biden: The US will not lift sanctions on Iran to return it to the negotiations on the JCPOA

The American president believes that Tehran should take the first step.

The United States will not lift sanctions on Iran to bring it back to the negotiating table on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Tehran’s nuclear program. This was stated by American President Joe Biden in an interview with CBS, a fragment of which was broadcast on Sunday.

The head of state was asked whether he would take the first step and lift the anti-Iranian sanctions to return Tehran to the negotiations on the JCPOA. “No,” Biden replied. He agreed that Iran should take the first step and stop enriching uranium.

On Sunday, Iran’s leader and spiritual leader Ali Khamenei said Washington should first lift sanctions to return Tehran to the nuclear deal, rather than impose new conditions. Khamenei added that the United States and European countries have no right to impose conditions on Iran “because they have trampled on all their promises.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the head of the White House intends to seek a longer-term nuclear deal with Iran based on the JCPOA and a solution to the missile problem of Tehran. He stressed that the Washington administration would consult with US allies and partners as part of Iran’s future steps.