Biden: the truth about the Holocaust must not be forgotten

The President made a statement on the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust.

US President Joe Biden stated on the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust. “We must never forget the truth about what happened in Europe or ignore the horrors inflicted on our fellow human beings because of hateful doctrines and divisions between people,” he said.

According to the president, he himself learned about the Holocaust from his father, whose story made a deep impression on him; subsequently, Biden took his children to Dachau to clearly explain to them the essence of these tragic events. “We must pass on the history of the Holocaust to our grandchildren and their grandchildren to keep our promise: ‘never again.’ This is how we prevent genocide in the future,” he said.

“The horrors that took place in Charlottesville in 2017, when white nationalists and neo-Nazis spewed the same anti-Semitic bile that we heard in 1930s Europe-that’s the reason I ran for president. Today, I affirm the simple truth that the prevention of genocide in the future remains our moral duty and a matter of national and global importance.” “The Holocaust was not a historical accident. This has happened because too many Governments have coldly adopted and implemented hateful laws, policies, and practices to denigrate and dehumanize entire groups of people, and too many people have stood by in silence. Silence is complicity,” Biden said.

“When hatred is unchecked, and when the system of checks and balances protecting fundamental freedoms in the state and society is lost, it can lead to violence and mass atrocities. The United States will continue to seek justice for Holocaust survivors and their heirs. We are committed to creating a world where the lessons of the Holocaust are taught and where the lives of all people are valued,” the President concluded.