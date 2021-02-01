Biden suffered a keynote speech about foreign policy because of the snow

US President Joe Biden postponed a keynote speech on foreign policy because of the snowfall that hit Washington, a White House spokesman told reporters.

The speech was scheduled for Monday at the State Department.

“He will be happy to visit (the State Department) later in the week when department employees and diplomats can more safely get to work to attend the event,” he said.

No new date has been set yet. According to the weather forecast, the snow that started last Sunday will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier it was reported that Biden plans to outline his vision of a foreign policy aimed at “restoring America’s place in the world.”