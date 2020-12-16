Biden: speech in Georgia

The President-elect is committed to supporting candidates in the Senate from the Democratic Party.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Georgia on Tuesday to support two Democratic Senate candidates running in a runoff election that will determine which party will control the Senate for the first two years of Biden’s presidency.

Biden, along with the candidates – documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff and priest Raphael Warnock-speak at a rally in Atlanta, the state capital and Georgia’s largest city.

In the second round of elections on January 5, Democrats will have to fight with the current Republican senators: Ossoff – with David Perdue, and Warnock – with Kelly Loeffler.

Polls in the state show that there is an intense struggle for both posts.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have already spoken in the state to support Perdue and Loeffler.

So far, Republicans have won 50 of the 100 seats over Democrats in the new Senate, which will begin work in early January. They need to win at least one of the two races in Georgia to gain control of the Senate, securing a majority on all its committees and the right to determine the legislative agenda.

Democrats need to win both seats for the votes in the Senate to be evenly distributed. The deciding vote will go to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Georgia has long been considered a Republican stronghold, but Democrats have made significant gains in voter registration, making the state falter.

After the state’s 5 million votes in the presidential election were counted three times, Biden beat Trump by a margin of more than 11,000 votes.

Biden became the first Democrat since 1992 to win the presidential election in this state.