Biden signed executive orders to “restore the role of the United States in the world community”

The new president changes the administration’s policy to accept refugees, protect the LGBT community and national security.

President Joe Biden signed several executive orders on Thursday that change US policy on accepting refugees, protecting the rights of the LGBT community, and national security. This is stated in a press release published by the White House.

“Today, President Biden says loudly and clearly to the world: America is back,” the press release said.

One of the executive orders signed by the president today is aimed at restoring the program for accepting refugees in the United States. Biden ordered the start of administrative reform, which will increase the quota of accepted refugees to 125 thousand people next year.

In addition to overturning the previous administration’s policy of tightening criteria and over-screening applicants, Biden’s executive order also includes a proposal to increase refugee admissions as early as this fiscal year, after consulting with Congress.

On Thursday, Biden signed an executive order to protect and promote the rights of the LGBT community around the world. The document requires the relevant federal agencies to participate constructively in protecting the rights of sexual minorities abroad. America “demonstrates leadership in the field of human rights by strengthening the protection of the most vulnerable categories, including the LGBT community,” the White House said in a press release.

According to the decree, the United States, through diplomacy and assistance to international organizations, will protect the rights of LGBT people around the world.

Also, the President signed the National Security Memorandum, which provides for the modernization of the national security policy of the United States and changes the structure of the National Security Council. The White House said these measures aim to achieve “the most important goal – the security and prosperity of the American people.”