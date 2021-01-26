Biden says Trump’s impeachment supporters won’t get enough votes

At the same time, the new US president supported the impeachment of his predecessor.

US President Joseph Biden supported the impeachment of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, but doubt that supporters of this procedure will gain enough votes to convict him. The current American leader made the corresponding statement in an interview with CNN, a fragment published on its website.

“I believe that this should happen,” Biden said in response to a question about the impeachment procedure for Trump. At the same time, as CNN notes, the Democrat expressed doubts that following the results of the hearings in the Senate of the US Congress, the resolution on the impeachment of the ex-president will gain a sufficient number of votes (67) to find him guilty on the only article of the charge – sedition. This requires at least 17 Republican senators to oppose Trump. “The Senate has changed since I worked there, but it hasn’t changed that much,” Biden said.

The CNN journalist also asked the head of state whether he is afraid that the impeachment procedure of Trump in the Senate may slow down the consideration by lawmakers of the initiatives of the new administration, as well as the approval of candidates proposed by Biden for senior positions in US federal agencies. According to the TV Company, the US president confirmed that the impeachment procedure would negatively affect the implementation of the agenda of the current administration. However, in his opinion, “the consequences will be even worse if this does not happen.”

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that Biden would allow the US Senate to decide on technical issues related to the time and features of the impeachment procedure.