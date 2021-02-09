Biden says he won’t follow Trump’s impeachment

As the US president noted, he is more interested in adopting a new package of economic stimulus measures.

US President Joe Biden said that he would not watch the impeachment process against his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. Responding to relevant questions from reporters on Tuesday, Biden again made it clear that he was more interested in adopting a new package of economic stimulus measures to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not <…>, I’ve already said that I have a job, and that job is to keep people safe,” he said at the White House. – We have already lost 450 thousand people and can lose more if we do not act decisively. Children go to bed hungry, many families suffer, and they have problems. That’s my job.”

According to Biden, the Senate “has its own work to do.” “I am sure they will behave well. That’s all I want to say about impeachment,” the US president said.

The Senate of the US Congress began on Tuesday the second impeachment process against the already former president of the country, Republican Donald Trump. American TV channels broadcast the meeting. The removal procedure was initiated because of statements made by Trump on January 6. On that day, supporters of the Republican, who gathered in the US capital for a demonstration of thousands in support of him, broke into Congress, trying to prevent the approval of the results of the presidential election held in the country on November 3 last year, which Democrat Biden won. The article of accusation in the resolution approved by the House of Representatives is one-sedition. During the meetings, the members of the House of Representatives act as the prosecutors and senators as jurors.