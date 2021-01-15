Biden said the pandemic had exacerbated inequality in the US

Billionaires have become richer by $1.5 trillion, the president-elect said.

Property inequality in the United States has significantly worsened due to the economic consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic, the total wealth of the 1% of the richest people in the country has grown by about $1.5 trillion. This was stated during a speech in Wilmington (Delaware) by US President-elect Joseph Biden.

According to him, currently, “the gap is growing between the small number of people at the very top, who are doing quite well in the current economic situation, and the rest of America.” “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the wealth of the top 1% of the country’s richest people has grown by about $ 1.5 trillion,” the Democrat said.

He stated that about 18 million Americans are now forced to live on unemployment benefits, and about 400 thousand small businesses have gone bankrupt.

According to Biden, the current situation is “an economic crisis, which happens once in several generations.” “We should act, we should act immediately,” he said.

The US President-elect made these statements while presenting his plan, which involves allocating approximately $1.9 trillion for measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, stimulating the American economy, and providing assistance to the population.