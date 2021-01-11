Biden said that Trump should not be in power

US President-elect Joe Biden said that the current head of state, Donald Trump, should not be in power.

“I have made it clear that President Trump should not occupy the office. Period,” said Biden, who was quoted in the newsletter by journalists of the transition pool.

So he answered the question of whether Trump was involved in sedition in the context of the events of last week when his supporters stormed the Capitol.

According to Biden, for those involved in these actions, responsibility must come.