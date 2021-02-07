Biden said that the US and China should not conflict, despite the fierce competition

The US President noted that as an American leader, he has not yet spoken by phone with the President of the People’s Republic of China.

The United States and China should not clash, despite the intense competition between the two countries. This was stated by American President Joe Biden in an interview with CBS, a fragment of which was broadcast on Sunday.

He spoke about his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he was an American vice president. “I told him all the time that we should not have a conflict, but there will be sharp competition. I’m not going to do it – he [Xi Jinping] knows that because he also sent signals – the way Trump did. We will focus on the international rules of road behavior,” Biden said.

The head of state added that as the American leader, he had not yet spoken by phone with the Chinese president. “We haven’t had a chance to talk to each other yet. There’s no reason not to call him. As I was told, I probably spent more time with Xi Jinping than any world leader because I spent 24-25 hours in face-to-face meetings with him when I was vice president. I drove with him 17 thousand miles (27.4 thousand km). I know him very well,” the head of the White House said.

At the same time, he stressed that “there is a lot that can be discussed” with Xi Jinping. “He’s very smart. He is very uncompromising,” the president added.