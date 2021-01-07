Biden said that the riots in Washington were provoked by Trump and called the protesters terrorists

US President-elect Joseph Biden believes that the current US leader Donald Trump provoked riots in Washington. This statement was made by the politician, speaking on Thursday.

“Don’t you dare call them protesters? It was a crowd of rebels, rioters, internal terrorists,” he said, referring to the participants in the riots in the US capital. “I would like to say that we couldn’t have expected this, but it’s not like we could,” Biden added.

According to the Democrat, Trump “incited the crowd to attack Congress.” According to Biden, “attacks on democracy” by Trump also led to the incident.