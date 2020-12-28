Biden said that the leadership of the Pentagon prevents the transfer of power

The Pentagon’s political leadership prevents the transfer of power to the next administration, US President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday.

“In some departments, we were met halfway… but in some, most obviously in the Department of Defense, we were hindered by the political leadership,” Biden said after the first national security briefing he received as President-elect of the United States.

According to him, the truth is that many departments that are of primary importance for security “suffered serious damage” during the current administration. The president-elect noted a decline in “personnel, capabilities, and morals.”