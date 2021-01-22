Biden removes Trump’s Cola button from the Oval Office

New US President Joe Biden removed from the Oval Office the Diet Coke button installed by his predecessor Donald Trump. The journalist Tom Newton Dunn, who visited the White House on tour, told about this on Twitter.

The former president’s desk used to have a special button: Trump pressed it, and they immediately brought their favourite soda into the office on a silver tray. Biden dropped the button for calling Coca-Cola and removed it.

On January 21, the United States’ new leader showed reporters his office in the White House for the first time. The room for the politician was transformed in a few hours. The famous Oval Office was adorned with a bronze bust of Cesar Chavez, a Latin American human rights defender and fighter for workers’ freedom. The president also changed the portrait of the Democratic president, Andrew Jackson, to politician and thinker Benjamin Franklin. The media’s particular attention was drawn to Biden’s desk – a cup and saucer for tea or coffee appeared on it.