Biden raised a record $145 million from anonymous sources for the campaign

No candidate in the United States has previously managed to collect such a sum from anonymous sources.

The campaign headquarters of Democrat Joseph Biden, who became president of the United States on Wednesday, raised a record $145 million from anonymous sources during the election campaign. Bloomberg gave such estimates.

In total, about $1.5 billion was invested in Biden’s campaign. According to the agency, no candidate in the United States has previously managed to raise $145 million from anonymous sources for these purposes.

The publication draws attention to the fact that the Democratic Party in the US regularly criticizes in relation to this practice and proposes to ban it. According to the agency’s assessment, “the public will never have complete information” about what forces helped Biden win the election race. The previous US president, Donald Trump, who sought re-election to a second term, but was defeated, received about $28.4 million from anonymous sources for the campaign.