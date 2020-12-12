Biden promised to join the Paris agreement again

Joe Biden, who was elected, according to preliminary data, the President of the United States, again promised to join the Paris agreement.

“The United States will join the Paris agreement on the first day of my presidency, and I will immediately begin working with colleagues around the world to do everything possible, including convening leaders of major economies for a climate summit during my first hundred days in office,” Biden said in a written statement on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the agreement, from which the United States.

Biden also promised to develop and implement a path to making the United States a zero-carbon country by 2050.