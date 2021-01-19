Biden promised that the “dark times” in the United States would end
US President-elect Joe Biden made an emotional speech before leaving Delaware for Washington, saying that there is always light despite the dark times.
“I know that these are dark times, but there is always light. That’s what makes this state so special,” Biden said.
He said he was honored to be the next president. “My journey to Washington started here,” Biden said.
After the speech, Biden will fly to Joint Base Andrews near Washington.