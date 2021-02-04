Biden promised that his family would not be involved in state affairs

US President Joe Biden has promised that, unlike his predecessor, none of his family members will be involved in state affairs or foreign policy.

“We will deal with this as we did during the Obama-Biden administration. No one from our family or the wider family circle will be involved in any state affairs or foreign policy. And no one has a position in this place,” he said in an interview with People.

Under former President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka was his first adviser, and his son–in–law Jared Kushner was a senior adviser. The latter dealt with the Middle East.