Biden presented their plan of vaccination

His administration considers the spread of the vaccine and the fight against the pandemic a priority.

President-elect Joe Biden officially unveiled his plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Biden considers the fight against the pandemic a top priority that his administration should address from day one.

Biden said his goal is to vaccinate 100 million Americans during his first 100 days in office.

“Vaccines offer so much hope… However, the spread of the vaccine in the United States to this day is a sad failure,” said the 78-year-old Democrat, speaking on Thursday evening and presenting a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package.

According to official data, the federal government had sent about 30 million doses to the states as of Thursday morning. Only 11.1 million doses have been used so far, significantly less than the Trump administration’s previously planned 20 million vaccinated Americans.

The incentive package provides $ 20 billion for distributing the vaccine and $ 50 billion for testing the population.

“We understand the gravity of the situation,” Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert and member of Biden’s coronavirus working group, said Thursday during a live broadcast hosted by Johns Hopkins University.

Experts believe that the operation Superluminal Speed, implemented by the Trump administration, helped to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 in record time, but say that the process of distributing the vaccine is going out of hand.

On Friday, new White House Communications Director Jen Psaki tweeted that Bechara Choucair, chief health officer at Kaiser Permanente, would be involved in the vaccine rollout process.

The former head of the FDA, David Kessler, will replace Moncef Slaoui as head of the Biden team’s operation, which will be the equivalent of Operation Superluminal Speed. The name of the operation will also change.