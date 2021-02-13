Biden plans to close Guantanamo Bay prison

US President Joe Biden intends to close the Guantanamo Bay prison. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the prison would be closed until the end of Biden’s first term. “This is certainly the goal and our intention,” Psaki said in response to a question from a journalist.

In January, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also announced the need to close the Guantanamo Bay prison. He suggested that legal aid and humanitarian treatment should be provided to those remaining in prison and that an action plan should be developed for the movement of prisoners.

Recall that the military prison in Guantanamo – on the territory of not the United States, but Cuba-was established in January 2002, after the start of the war in Afghanistan. Suspects of serious crimes, including participation in the activities of international terrorist organizations, were sent to Guantanamo.

The Guantanamo Bay prison became notorious after allegations by human rights activists that the prisoners were tortured and their legal status remained unknown.

Barack Obama promised to close the prison at Guantanamo during the struggle for the presidency. He issued a decree providing for the closure of the prison. Several dozen prisoners were transferred to other States. This decision was subsequently overturned by President Donald Trump, who also authorized the placement of new detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

At its peak, in Guantanamo Bay, there were about 780 inmates currently in their 40.