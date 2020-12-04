Biden plans to avoid conflicts of interest as President

Joe Biden, who was elected, according to preliminary data, the President of the United States, assured that he would avoid conflicts of interest as President.

“My son, my family will not be involved in a business that is in conflict or is not at a sufficient distance from the President and the authorities,” Biden said in an interview with CNN.

During the election campaign, President Donald Trump supporters accused Biden that his son Hunter used his father’s connections during the latter’s time as Vice President of the United States in the course of his lobbying activities.