Biden on Thursday unveils plan to fight coronavirus

It is expected to include an expansion of the vaccination program and new economic assistance.

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden unveils his plan to fight the coronavirus, including accelerating vaccination and helping combat the pandemic’s economic impact.

Biden plans to lay out the details of his plan during an evening speech.

He has already set a goal of making 100 vaccinations in the first 100 days after taking office. The plan is expected to include funding to expand the vaccination campaign.

In the United States, two different vaccines are allowed for emergency use. Both require double administration of the vaccine. To date, more than 10 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Biden’s plan is expected to include a new round of direct payments to the public. Adopting the current aid bill was postponed several times due to disagreements over the number of payments.

Biden’s new economic adviser, Brian Deese, said Wednesday that the plan would include small businesses.

According to Deese, Biden will ask Congress to first focus on enacting economic stimulus measures and then work on long-term areas of economic recoveries, such as health care and infrastructure.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said passing the coronavirus control Act will be the priority when Democrats gain control of the Senate.

The impeachment issue threatens to disrupt the Senate’s work schedule, but Biden expressed hope that senators will combine this with consideration of other issues.

There have been about 385,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the US, and there has been a sharp increase in the incidence for more than two months.

During the past week, the country recorded 245,000 new cases per day and 3,300 deaths. The number of hospitalizations is at an all-time high.