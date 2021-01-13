Biden nominates Samantha Power to head USAID

According to a statement posted on the website, President-elect Joe Biden has nominated former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samantha Power for the post of head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of the Biden transition team.

“Today, President-elect Joe Biden named Representative Samantha Power as a candidate for the post of head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and raised the position that will allow him to become a member of the National Security Council,” the press release says.

Biden expressed confidence that as head of USAID, Power will play an important role in developing all humanity and promoting US interests.

The United States Agency for International Development was established in 1961 at the initiative of President John F. Kennedy. The USAID Agency is part of the State Department. It is one of the main mechanisms for providing international assistance for the purposes of national security and foreign policy of the United States.