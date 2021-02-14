Biden nominates Nuland for Deputy Secretary of State

US President Joe Biden has officially nominated Victoria Nuland for the post of US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the White House has announced.

Nuland’s candidacy will have to be confirmed by the Senate. The fact that the candidate will be nominated was reported earlier.

In the past, Nuland worked in the State Department on Russia and Eurasia, was the US permanent representative to NATO, and an official representative of the State Department. Nuland speaks Russian and is considered one of the leading experts on Russia in the US Foreign Ministry.