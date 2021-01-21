Biden: New initiatives to fight COVID-19

The new president sees countering the pandemic as a priority in the administration’s work.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden launches new initiatives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that it is a top priority in his work as head of state.

The Biden administration plans to develop a coordinated strategy to fight the new coronavirus, designed to restore confidence in the federal government and focused on increasing vaccine production and testing, reopening educational institutions, and addressing the inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We can beat COVID-19, and we will beat it. America deserves that the response to the pandemic should be based on scientific research, objective data, and the health system, and not on politics,” the White House said in a statement on the national strategy on this issue.

Later on Thursday, Biden will sign a series of executive orders to combat the pandemic, including the requirement to wear masks at airports and on transport, including on trains, planes, and regular buses.

The President is also scheduled to deliver a speech on his efforts to defeat the pandemic.

Recall that the number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 24 million people. The number of deaths from this disease in the country is more than 405,000.