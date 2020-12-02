Biden may establish the position of Director on the Affairs of Asia

According to preliminary data, US President Joe Biden is considering creating a new position – head of Asian Affairs at the National Security Council at the White House, the Financial Times newspaper reports, citing sources.

Five people familiar with the discussion within the Biden team told the newspaper. In general, this indicates that the region is becoming even more important for the United States after the “u-turn to Asia,” which was made by the administration of former US President Barack Obama, the newspaper writes.

“The President-elect has repeatedly stated that the Asia-Pacific region is a region of great opportunity, but also a place where our interests and values face increasing challenges,” a Biden transition team official told the newspaper.

He stressed that the new administration would appoint “the right people” and establish “the right structures” to promote American values and interests among its allies.

The position could be filled by one of Biden’s transition team officials, Jeff Prescott. In October, he told the newspaper that Biden would reformat US alliances and work with other countries to solve problems related to China.

A decision on the new position has not yet been made; although several “structural proposals” have been made, a source told the newspaper.

In particular, there may be three Directors of the Council under the auspices of this possible leader. One will deal with China, another with India, and the third with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and some other US allies in the Asia – Pacific region.