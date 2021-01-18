Biden may cancel construction of a pipeline from Canada to the United States

In 2016, Barack Obama announced his decision to abandon the Keystone XL project, as it “does not meet US national security interests.”

US President-elect Joseph Biden may cancel the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the United States. The CBC TV channel reported this.

According to his sources, Biden can sign the corresponding document on January 20, immediately after his inauguration.

In November 2016, then-US President Barack Obama announced the decision to abandon the Keystone XL project, saying that it “does not meet US national security interests.” Still, in January 2017, the new president of the country, Donald Trump, signed a decree canceling the decision of the previous US administration. In the same month, TransCanada filed a new application to construct the pipeline with the US State Department. Still, in November 2018, the Montana State Court blocked the laying of the pipeline, as it considered incomplete the justifications presented by the current US administration for the feasibility of implementing the project.

However, in March 2019, Trump signed a new decree on the construction of the oil pipeline, which “to avoid discrepancies” canceled the previous decree and was drawn up in such a way that it was no longer “subject to review and revision in the courts.” In April 2020, the District Court of Montana blocked the permission granted to units of the US Army Engineers to cross water bodies during the construction of pipelines. In July, the US Supreme Court rejected a request from the administration of President Donald Trump to reverse this decision.

The pipeline will deliver more than 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada to refineries in the US states of Texas and Louisiana. The pipeline’s length should amount to 1.9 thousand km from city Hardisty (Alberta) to Steele city (American Nebraska), where the fuel will be pumped through other pipelines further south the USA.