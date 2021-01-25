Biden lifted restrictions on transgender service in the US Armed Forces

According to the President of the United States, “America’s strength lies in its diversity.”

US President Joseph Biden signed an executive order lifting restrictions imposed by the previous administration on the service in the US Armed Forces of transgender people-people who consider themselves representatives of a different sex than those they belong to from birth. This was reported on Monday by the Reuters news agency.

“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a barrier to military service and that America’s strength lies in its diversity,” the White House said in a statement.

As Reuters recalls, the 44th US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) in 2016 allowed transgender people to openly enlist in the Armed Forces and receive the necessary medical care. His successor, Donald Trump, froze the recruitment of transgender people into the Armed Forces but allowed those who had already entered the service to continue.