US President-elect Joe Biden believes that it is important for the United States to adapt its defense priorities to new realities against the background of growing “strategic difficulties” allegedly created by Russia and China.

“We talked about the various strategic challenges that we will face from Russia and China, and the reforms that we must carry out to meet these challenges, to be in the strongest possible position,” Biden said at a final briefing with experts in the field of national security.

He claims that the reforms will be aimed at “updating the priorities in the field of defense to repel aggression in the future better.”

“Instead of investing too much in upgrading legacy systems, we need to innovate and rethink the growing threats in new areas, such as cyberspace,” Biden said.

Before that, he talked about plans for a “multilateral approach” in relation to the Russian Federation, Iran, China, and other countries. Last week, the American leader called for establishing those responsible for cyberattacks on various agencies, which, according to some media reports and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement, maybe Russia, although Moscow rejects this.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Moscow will not become harder in relations with Washington after the Biden team comes to power.

“We need to understand where we have some difficulties, threats, especially to anticipate in advance and accordingly build our work in the economy, in the field of improving our defense capability,” he stressed.