Biden is supported by more than 60 percent of Americans

The work of US President Joe Biden in the first days as head of state is positively evaluated by more than 60 percent of voters in the United States, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Hill publication in conjunction with the company HarrisX.

According to the survey, at least 63% of registered voters surveyed support Biden’s overall performance as president of the United States. Simultaneously, among the Democrats polled, 94% of his activities are positively evaluated, and among the Republicans polled, 70% are opposed.

At the same time, during the survey, participants were asked to evaluate the activities of the new president in certain aspects. For example, in international affairs, Biden’s activities are approved by 60% of voters, in the fight against coronavirus – 69%. In the aspects of the economy, the fight against terrorism, and job creation, the survey participants expressed the same support level for the president – 61%. The lowest level of support among Biden’s areas of activity in the first few days was recorded so far on the issue of migration – 57%.

The survey was conducted online on January 21-22. 941 respondents attended it. The statistical margin of error is approximately 3.19 percentage points.