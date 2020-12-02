Biden is ready to return the United States in a nuclear deal with Iran

According to preliminary data, the winner in the US presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden, intends to return the country to the joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, writes the New York Times.

Biden said getting the US back into the deal won’t be easy, but Democrats support the idea.

The politician noted that he intends “with the participation of allies and partners to participate in negotiations and conclude subsequent agreements” to tighten and extend restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, and also plans to deal with the country’s “missile program.” The US can always lift sanctions if necessary, as Iran knows, Biden added.

The Democrat believes that the absence of an agreement could lead to a build-up of nuclear capabilities by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries in the region.

“The last damn thing we need in this part of the world is a nuclear buildup,” Biden said.

Biden’s team would like to see subsequent negotiations involving the countries that originally signed the deal and Iran’s Arab neighbors, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the newspaper said. So far, Democrats insist that it is in the United States’ interests to return Iran’s nuclear program to control and conduct a full verification of it, the article says.

The United States in May 2018, during the presidency of Donald Trump, withdrew from the agreement with Iran on the nuclear program reached by the “six” international mediators (Russia, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany) in 2015, restoring all previously existing sanctions against Iran, including secondary ones, that is, against other countries doing business with the Islamic Republic.