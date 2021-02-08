Biden invited to the White House the winners of the super bowl and NBA championship

Due to the pandemic, the date of the traditional visit of athletes is still unknown.

President Joe Biden intends to invite the Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last season’s NBA champions, the L. A. Lakers, to the White House as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, the administration said Monday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has restricted major events, such as the traditional visits of champion sports teams.

In early January, members of the Lakers team said they were looking forward to visiting the White House after Biden’s inauguration. For the last four years, while President Donald Trump was president, the basketball championships winners did not visit the White House.