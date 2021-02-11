Biden invited to speak at Munich Security Conference

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum will be held in a virtual format.

President Joe Biden has been invited to speak in a virtual format at the annual Munich Security Conference on February 19. The president plans to do so, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

The speech would be President Biden’s first address to a German audience since taking office.

“It is planned that the president will take part (in the conference),” the source explained.

Biden participated in the Munich Security Conference in 2009 and 2015 as Vice President of the United States and met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at this forum.

The Munich Security Conference sometimes referred to as the “Davos on Defense,” is one of the transatlantic dialogue instruments on defense and foreign policy issues. Angela Merkel promised the new US president to step up her country’s participation in the foreign policy events of the transatlantic community.