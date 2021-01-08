Biden invited Pence to the inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden said that he would be happy to see Vice President Mike Pence at the inauguration, but not the current head of state Donald Trump.

Biden told reporters that Trump’s decision not to attend the inauguration is “a good thing.”

“We are delighted to welcome Mike, the vice president, and we will be honored,” Biden said.

Earlier, Trump said that he would not go to the inauguration, and a representative of Pence said that the vice president was not invited there.

Biden’s inauguration will take place on January 20.