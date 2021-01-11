Biden intends to present data on the plan to combat the pandemic on January 14

The US President-elect noted that he considers the rapid implementation of coronavirus vaccination in the country to be a key task.

US President-elect Joseph Biden intends to present on January 14 cost estimates and other details regarding his proposed plan to combat the new coronavirus pandemic and distribute the vaccine in the country. The Democrat said this on Monday during a speech in Newark (Delaware), broadcast by central channels.

He noted that he considers the rapid implementation of coronavirus vaccination in the country to be a key task. “We are currently working on this program,” the politician said. He explained that he intends to discuss the details of this plan with his assistants during the day. Biden said that on Thursday, he would present data on how he intends to “act further,” as well as on “how much it will cost.”

In late December, Biden said that the administration of the current US leader Donald Trump is distributing the vaccine against the new coronavirus in the country much slower than previously planned. As the Democrat emphasized, if this plan continues to be implemented slowly, it will take “years” to vaccinate the US population. He noted that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the United States is likely to improve only in March this year.

According to Johns Hopkins University which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, about 22.5 million cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the United States, more than 374.7 thousand people died. The country ranks first in the world in both indicators.