The United States is preparing for the inauguration of the 46th president of the country, Joseph Biden. It will be held at noon local time. This time, the event is held with enhanced security measures. This is due to the events of January 6, when protesters stormed the Capitol building, and the coronavirus pandemic. Former White House hosts Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are expected to attend Biden’s inauguration. Donald Trump will leave the White House hours before the event.

Joe Biden Inauguration Live Stream

Joseph Biden and new Vice President Kamala Harris will take the oath of office at the Capitol before heading to the White House.

Guests this year will be seated, taking into account social distancing. In total, about a thousand invitees are expected. Preparations for the inauguration are checked by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, on January 19, 2021.

On the National Alley instead of people — 200 thousand flags. At the inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009, about two million people gathered here.

Joe Biden’s team urged Americans not to come to the inauguration because of the coronavirus but to watch the TV ceremony.

The National Alley was closed a week before the planned event. This is what the alley looked like that night.

On this scene, Biden and Harris will be sworn in.

Capitol police officers patrol the area outside the building before the inauguration, January 19, 2021.

Concrete fences, fences with wire surround the Capitol and the White House. There will be no big ball or grand procession down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Congressional Building to the White House after the inauguration because of the pandemic. These events will be replaced by a 90-minute television program, “Celebrating America,” with host Tom Hanks. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak.