Biden, in a conversation with Stoltenberg, confirmed the US commitment to Euro-Atlantic solidarity

The US President and the NATO Secretary-General spoke by phone.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden held telephone talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The President thanked the Secretary-General for his firm leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance and announced his intention to consult and work with allies “on the entire spectrum of common security issues, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Russia.”

As indicated in the White House statement, Biden reaffirmed the United States ‘ commitment to collective defense in accordance with article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and stressed its determination to strengthen transatlantic security.

The White House head also stressed “the importance of shared values, consultation and opportunities” to pursue policies to contain and counter new threats, including climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.