Biden, in a conversation with Macron, expressed readiness to strengthen transatlantic relations

The two leaders also agreed to work together on “common foreign policy priorities,” including relations with China, Russia, the situation in the Middle East, and the Sahel region in Africa.

The President of the USA, Joseph Biden, held a telephone conversation with the leader of France, Emmanuel Macron. According to a statement published on the White House website, the head of the Washington administration expressed his commitment to strengthening transatlantic relations.

“President Joseph Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron today [January 24] to express his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with our oldest ally. President Biden also stressed his commitment to strengthening the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States ‘ partnership with the European Union.

The two leaders also agreed to work together on “common foreign policy priorities,” including relations with China, Russia, the situation in the Middle East, and the Sahel region in Africa. Also, the Presidents of the United States and France considered it necessary to conduct close cooperation on climate change, the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and the recovery of the world economy.

Since taking office, the new head of the White House has already held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.