Biden honored the memory of 400 thousand Americans who were victims of COVID-19

A short memorial ceremony for the pandemic victims was held immediately after the arrival of the president-elect in Washington.

On Tuesday evening, President-elect Joe Biden paid tribute to the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began last March. According to Agence France-Presse, the short ceremony organized on Biden’s arrival in Washington near the Abraham Lincoln Memorial was also attended by the future First Lady, Jill Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

“To heal, we must remember. Sometimes it is tough to remember anything, but this is how we will be cured,” Biden said, speaking at a ceremony held on the National Mall. 400 decorative lamps in memory of 400 thousand people who died were lit around the large tank located in front of the Lincoln Memorial-That’s why we are here today.”

On Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute, the number of victims of COVID-19 in the United States exceeded 400 thousand people and the number of infected-24 million.