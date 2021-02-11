Biden held his first telephone conversation with XI Jinping

The US president expressed concern about China’s unfair economic practices, the White House said.

US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said.

This is Biden’s first direct contact with the leader of the world’s second-largest economy since winning the election in November and taking office in January.

It was also the first dialogue between Xi Jinping and a US president since the Chinese leader spoke with President Donald Trump last March. After that, relations between the two countries sank to their lowest level in decades.

The White House said Biden “highlighted fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, repression in Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang, and increasingly aggressive actions in the region, including against Taiwan.”

Biden and Xi Jinping “exchanged views on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and common challenges in global health, climate change, and preventing the proliferation of weapons,” the statement said.

The US president also told the Chinese president that the US wants to preserve the “free and open Indo-Pacific region.”