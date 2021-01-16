Biden has nominated candidates for the posts of Deputy Secretary of State

US President-elect Joe Biden has named his candidates for Deputy Secretary of State posts, including veterans of the State Department Victoria Nuland and Wendy Sherman, the politician’s headquarters said.

Nuland, who speaks Russian, can become deputy head of the Department for Political Affairs. She worked in the State Department for more than 30 years and, in particular, was the chief official for Russia and the countries of the former USSR, the permanent representative to NATO, and the special envoy for the Treaty on Conventional Weapons in Europe. She has worked in China, Russia, and Mongolia.

Sherman is nominated for the post of first Deputy Secretary of State. Under Barack Obama, she led a team of negotiators with Iran on the nuclear issue and already served as Deputy Secretary of State.

Another top deputy could be Brian McKeon, Biden’s longtime foreign policy aide.

Bonnie Jenkins was nominated for the post of Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. She is involved in nonproliferation and heads the organization “Women of Color for Promoting Peace, Security and Transforming the Approach to Conflict.”

In 2009-2017, Jenkins coordinated threat reduction programs at the State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation. She was also the representative for nonproliferation issues in the G7 and the head of four nuclear security summits within the organization.