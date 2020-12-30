Biden, Harris, and Trump hold rallies in Georgia

The state will hold a second round of Senate elections next Tuesday.

President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and incumbent President Donald Trump are scheduled to speak in Georgia in the last two days before the crucial second round of the Senate election, which will be held next Tuesday.

On Sunday, Harris will hold a rally in the Atlantic Coast city of Savannah in support of two Democratic candidates: Priest Raphael Warnock and television producer Jon Ossoff. They are up against incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively.

Biden and Trump will hold rallies on Monday, ahead of the vote.

Biden will speak alongside two Democrats in Georgia’s largest city, Atlanta, while Trump will hold an event with Loeffler and Perdue at Dalton Airport in Whitfield County. Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump spoke in support of the Republican candidates.

The second round is being held because none of the four candidates won most in the November 3 election. Recent polls show that either candidate can win both races.

The Georgia election outcome will determine which party controls the Senate for the first two years of Biden’s presidency.

If at least one of the Republicans wins, the Republican Party will have a majority since it has already won 50 of the Senate’s 100 seats. If Warnock and Ossoff win, the seats will be split evenly, and Harris will have the deciding vote.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate in 28 years to win in Georgia: he beat Trump by a margin of just 12,000 votes. This bolsters Warnock and Ossoff’s hopes of winning a state that was once considered a Republican stronghold.

The turnout is expected to be high: more than 2.3 million voters have already voted (1.5 million in-person and 800,000 by mail). Another 500,000 voters requested ballots by mail. Residents of densely populated areas around Atlanta, which brought a victory to Biden, were particularly active in voting.

The results are not yet known, as the counting of votes will begin only on Tuesday.