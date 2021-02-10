Biden gained access to recordings of Trump’s conversations with Putin

The content of some of the conversations of former US President Donald Trump with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin remains a secret. Still, Joe Biden, who became the head of the United States, can now access them, the newspaper Politico writes.

According to her, at least a dozen conversations between the leaders of the two countries remain a secret, and understanding what they discussed will help to find out whether Trump disclosed some classified information and whether he concluded any deals that could “catch the new administration by surprise.”

“They don’t need the approval to see these records. Biden owns all the materials on the calls,” the newspaper quoted an official from the former Trump administration as saying.

According to the newspaper, the Biden administration did not say whether it had seen the content of these phone conversations. However, it is noted that the National Security Council had no complaints about access to records on the content of telephone conversations of the previous administration.

As the newspaper notes, Trump “carefully protected” his private conversations with foreign leaders while in power, sometimes even restricting access to them to his employees and cabinet members to prevent leaks. Although the talks were not recorded, the assistants usually heard them and recorded what was said. The resulting individual transcripts, including conversations with Putin, were not deleted; they, as expected, went to the National Archives and Records Administration of the United States, a Trump administration official said.

At the same time, former Trump advisers told the newspaper that Trump rarely told Putin what he had not yet said publicly.