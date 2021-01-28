Biden extends the registration period for the health insurance exchanges

The President on Thursday signs a series of decrees in the field of healthcare.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the health sector, including the introduction of a special registration period on health insurance exchanges, which can help people who lost coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employer-provided insurance is the most common way to obtain insurance among Americans, and the number of uninsured had increased during the pandemic when many lost their jobs.

Biden’s executive order provides an extended three-month registration period for insurance exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

The program is usually only open for registration for six weeks a year.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, it is essential that Americans have real access to health care,” the White House said in a statement.

The President will also oblige federal agencies to review insurance policies for people who already have illnesses, including the effects of COVID-19.

In the United States, more than 429,000 people have died from coronavirus-related complications.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, speaking at the first briefing on the coronavirus on Wednesday, told reporters that the agency forecasts that by February 20, 2021, the number of deaths will be between 479,000 and 514,000. The Administration plans to hold three such briefings a week.

The head of the coronavirus control team, Jeff Zients, said the Department of Health is working to ensure that more specialists can be vaccinated.

According to him, the government will allow retired doctors and nurses to administer vaccines to patients. Also, professionals who are licensed in one state will be able to vaccinate in other states.

Zients also called on Congress to approve Biden’s bill for additional COVID-19 assistance to maintain the pace of vaccination and expand testing opportunities. Biden has set a goal of delivering at least 100 million doses of the vaccine in the first 100 days of his presidency.