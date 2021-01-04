Biden expressed hope for cooperation with the new Congress in the fight against the pandemic

He also congratulated Nancy Pelosi on her re-election as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The US President-elect, Democrat Joseph Biden, expressed hope for cooperation with the 117th Congress in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic’s consequences. He published a corresponding statement on Sunday on his Twitter page.

“I look forward to working side by side with you to bring this virus under control and achieve the most effective recovery (Build Back Better, a concept that Biden outlined in a keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention in August 2020), ” the politician stressed. He also addressed congratulations to senators and congressmen.

Biden later issued a personal message of congratulations to the re-elected speaker of the Lower House, Nancy Pelosi. He called her “one of the most effective and experienced legislators” in US history. “I do not doubt that Speaker Pelosi will continue to lead the House of Representatives with dignity, based on his principles and unwavering patriotism,” he said. According to the president-elect, Pelosi shares his desire to “fight the pandemic, take action to combat climate change, achieve equality and justice in society, and restore the economy.”