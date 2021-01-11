Biden explained the nomination of William Burns as Director of the CIA

US President-elect Joe Biden has confirmed that he intends to nominate former Ambassador to Russia William Burns for the post of director of the CIA.

“I am asking Ambassador Bill Burns to lead the Central Intelligence Agency because he has dealt with many of the most pressing global challenges we face,” Biden wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Biden called Burns a “legendary diplomat” who approached difficult issues honestly and skillfully.

“This is exactly how he will lead the CIA,” he added.

Burns served as US Ambassador to Moscow from 2005 to 2008. He retired from the Foreign Service in 2014 after a 33-year diplomatic career. He is currently the head of the Carnegie Endowment.