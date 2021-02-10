Biden discussed with big business the recovery of the American economy

During a round table at the White House, the president announced the need to adopt another $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package.

President Joe Biden said that it is necessary to “make great efforts” to adopt a plan to stimulate the economy worth $ 1.9 trillion, which is being pushed by the White House administration and the Democratic Party. Biden said this on Tuesday during a meeting with the heads of major American companies, which took place at the White House. The President also discussed with top managers his proposal to raise the federal minimum wage.

“We will look at these issues to see if we can find a common language,” Biden said before meeting with businessmen.

The president added that he is “optimistic” about a possible compromise between Democrats and Republicans over the next assistance package to the economy.

The heads of Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, Gap, Lowe’s, and other large corporations met with President Biden. The Minister of Finance Janet Yellen also attended the meeting.

Biden’s plan to overcome the economic crisis includes additional incentive payments to households, assistance to restaurants and small businesses, and an increase in the number of federal unemployment benefits, and other funding for distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Congressional Republicans criticize Biden’s plan, calling it too expensive, and flatly reject proposals to raise the federal minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 an hour and allocate $ 350 billion to state and municipal authorities.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue, who also attended the meeting, called for adopting the aid package agreed between the two parties. Donohue, who is retiring soon, warned that if only the Democrats ‘ priorities are taken into account in the end, it could jeopardize funding for other areas, including spending on infrastructure and on combating climate change.

Earlier, participants in the Business Roundtable, a nonprofit association that includes the chief executives of major American companies, approved a “large-scale” aid package but suggested discussing the minimum wage issue later not to delay the current round of assistance economy.