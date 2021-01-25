Biden decided to maintain restrictions on entry to the United States from the Schengen area

South Africa is also included in this list.

US President Joseph Biden decided against the background of the pandemic to keep in force restrictions on entry into the US from the Schengen countries, Great Britain, Ireland, and Brazil and add South Africa to this list. This was announced on Monday by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a regular briefing for journalists.

“President Biden has decided to maintain the previously imposed restrictions for the European Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Brazil,” she said. “South Africa has been added to the list of restrictions,” Psaki added.

According to her, starting from Tuesday, those coming to the United States from abroad will have to present negative results of a coronavirus test to airline representatives even before departure.